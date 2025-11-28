Technical analysis of XPO Inc (XPO) stock chart patterns

While XPO Inc has overperformed by 1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XPO rose by 8.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $161.00 to $85.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.20% in the last 200 days.

On November 26, 2025, Rothschild & Co Redburn started tracking XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) recommending Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on October 31, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for XPO. Citigroup also Upgraded XPO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $140 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 01, 2025. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for XPO, as published in its report on June 27, 2025. Truist’s report from March 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $130 for XPO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of XPO Inc (XPO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.83%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

XPO Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and XPO has an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.96%, with a gain of 11.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $151.12, showing growth from the present price of $141.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XPO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze XPO Inc Shares?

Trucking giant XPO Inc (XPO) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing XPO Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 50.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -13.69%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.89% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.