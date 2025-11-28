Technical analysis of Netskope Inc (NTSK) stock chart patterns

While Netskope Inc has underperformed by -4.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTSK fell by -20.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.99 to $17.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.23% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking Netskope Inc (NASDAQ: NTSK) recommending Outperform. A report published by William Blair on October 13, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for NTSK. Wells Fargo also rated NTSK shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 13, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on October 13, 2025, and assigned a price target of $30. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NTSK, as published in its report on October 13, 2025. Piper Sandler’s report from October 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $28 for NTSK shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Netskope Inc (NTSK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Netskope Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NTSK has an average volume of 3.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.72%, with a gain of 0.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.85, showing growth from the present price of $17.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTSK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Netskope Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 86.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.