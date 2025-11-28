Technical analysis of Champion Homes Inc (SKY) stock chart patterns

While Champion Homes Inc has overperformed by 0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SKY fell by -2.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $116.49 to $59.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.92% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded Champion Homes Inc (NYSE: SKY) to Outperform. A report published by Wedbush on December 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SKY. Barclays also Downgraded SKY shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 14, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts November 03, 2022d the rating to Sector Perform on November 03, 2022, and set its price target from $72 to $54. Wedbush July 07, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for SKY, as published in its report on July 07, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from February 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $87 for SKY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Champion Homes Inc (SKY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.95%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Champion Homes Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.77, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SKY is recording an average volume of 771.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.48%, with a gain of 11.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $87.40, showing growth from the present price of $86.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Champion Homes Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Residential Construction sector, Champion Homes Inc (SKY) is based in the USA. When comparing Champion Homes Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.17%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.