Sonos Inc (SONO) deserves closer scrutiny

While Sonos Inc has overperformed by 0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SONO rose by 23.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.56 to $7.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 47.80% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on September 26, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for SONO. Craig Hallum also Downgraded SONO shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2024. Morgan Stanley December 12, 2023d the rating to Overweight on December 12, 2023, and set its price target from $17 to $20. BofA Securities November 07, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SONO, as published in its report on November 07, 2023. Rosenblatt’s report from September 20, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for SONO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sonos Inc (SONO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sonos Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SONO is recording 1.67M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.43%, with a gain of 15.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.00, showing growth from the present price of $18.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SONO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sonos Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.