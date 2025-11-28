SLDE’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -0.12% from the previous close with its current price standing at $16.87. Its current price is -34.87% under its 52-week high of $25.90 and 34.64% more than its 52-week low of $12.53. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.42% below the high and +11.58% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account SLDE stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 2.00 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 3.95.

How does Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.83 in simple terms.

Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLDE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 44.19% of shares. A total of 144 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 28.40% of its stock and 50.89% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors holding total of 4.48 shares that make 3.61% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 76.12 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 3.95 shares of SLDE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.17%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 67.0 million.

An overview of Slide Insurance Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Slide Insurance Holdings Inc (SLDE) traded 938,061 shares per day, with a moving average of $16.51 and price change of +1.03. With the moving average of $15.76 and a price change of +2.04, about 1,454,854 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SLDE’s 100-day average volume is 1,101,401 shares, alongside a moving average of $15.99 and a price change of -1.84.