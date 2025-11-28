Should investors be concerned about MongoDB Inc (MDB)?

While MongoDB Inc has underperformed by -1.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MDB rose by 40.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $385.44 to $140.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.50% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2025, Guggenheim started tracking MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for MDB. BMO Capital Markets also reiterated MDB shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $365 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 18, 2025. Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 27, 2025, but set its price target from $295 to $360. BMO Capital Markets resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for MDB, as published in its report on August 27, 2025. BMO Capital Markets’s report from July 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $280 for MDB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of MongoDB Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MDB is recording an average volume of 2.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.63%, with a loss of -3.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $375.81, showing growth from the present price of $326.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MDB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MongoDB Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.