Should investors be concerned about Azenta Inc (AZTA)?

While Azenta Inc has underperformed by -4.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZTA fell by -27.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.63 to $23.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.00% in the last 200 days.

On October 30, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) to Buy. A report published by Raymond James on August 06, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for AZTA. Stephens also rated AZTA shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 22, 2025. Stephens December 18, 2024d the rating to Overweight on December 18, 2024, and set its price target from $50 to $60. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for AZTA, as published in its report on April 04, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 01, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $79 for AZTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Azenta Inc (AZTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.39%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Azenta Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AZTA has an average volume of 560.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.14%, with a gain of 20.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.57, showing growth from the present price of $36.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Azenta Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.