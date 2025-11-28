Sea Ltd ADR (SE)’s results reveal risk

While Sea Ltd ADR has underperformed by -1.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SE rose by 26.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $199.30 to $99.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.75% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2025, Deutsche Bank Upgraded Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE: SE) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on October 16, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SE. Arete also Downgraded SE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $177 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 03, 2025. BofA Securities May 09, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SE, as published in its report on May 09, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from April 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $135 for SE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Sea Ltd ADR (SE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sea Ltd ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SE has an average volume of 4.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.72%, with a loss of -6.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $191.97, showing growth from the present price of $134.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sea Ltd ADR Shares?

Internet Retail giant Sea Ltd ADR (SE) is based in the Singapore and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Sea Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 57.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 142.53%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.