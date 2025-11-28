Results from Impinj Inc (PI) show potential

While Impinj Inc has overperformed by 4.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PI rose by 18.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $247.06 to $60.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.03% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2025, UBS started tracking Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Barclays on October 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PI. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated PI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $205 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 18, 2024. Piper Sandler Reiterated the rating as Overweight on July 11, 2024, but set its price target from $150 to $180. Goldman May 20, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PI, as published in its report on May 20, 2024. Jefferies’s report from May 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $200 for PI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Impinj Inc (PI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Impinj Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PI is recording an average volume of 560.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.41%, with a gain of 15.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $241.11, showing growth from the present price of $172.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Impinj Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 105.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.