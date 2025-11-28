Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) requires closer examination

While Patterson-UTI Energy Inc has underperformed by -0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTEN fell by -31.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.57 to $5.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.34% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2025, Barclays Downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) to Equal Weight. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PTEN. Citigroup also Downgraded PTEN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 19, 2025. Goldman December 13, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PTEN, as published in its report on December 13, 2024. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)

PTEN currently pays a dividend of $0.32 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.36%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 8.85M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PTEN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.13%, with a gain of 1.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.23, showing growth from the present price of $5.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PTEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Patterson-UTI Energy Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.