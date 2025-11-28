PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)’s results reveal risk

While PagSeguro Digital Ltd has overperformed by 2.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAGS rose by 64.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.02 to $5.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 14.46% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2025, Goldman Downgraded PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on September 19, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PAGS. Citigroup also Upgraded PAGS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 22, 2025. Citigroup January 16, 2025d the rating to Neutral on January 16, 2025, and set its price target from $17 to $7. BofA Securities December 10, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PAGS, as published in its report on December 10, 2024. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

The current dividend for PAGS investors is set at $0.14 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of PagSeguro Digital Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.28% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PAGS is recording an average volume of 4.88M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.32%, with a gain of 0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.28, showing growth from the present price of $10.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PagSeguro Digital Ltd Shares?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) is based in the Brazil and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Infrastructure market. When comparing PagSeguro Digital Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.53%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.