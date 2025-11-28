Organon & Co (OGN) requires closer examination

While Organon & Co has overperformed by 3.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OGN fell by -48.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.23 to $6.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.64% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2025, Piper Sandler Downgraded Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) to Underweight. A report published by Evercore ISI on May 02, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for OGN. JP Morgan also Downgraded OGN shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 06, 2024. Goldman November 03, 2023d the rating to Neutral on November 03, 2023, and set its price target from $33 to $16. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OGN, as published in its report on September 21, 2023. Raymond James’s report from March 16, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $33 for OGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Organon & Co (OGN)

It’s important to note that OGN shareholders are currently getting $0.34 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Organon & Co’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 71.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OGN is registering an average volume of 5.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.25%, with a gain of 3.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.67, showing growth from the present price of $7.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Organon & Co Shares?

A giant in the Drug Manufacturers – General market, Organon & Co (OGN) is based in the USA. When comparing Organon & Co shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -55.59%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.