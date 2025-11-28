ORCL overperforms with a 4.02 increase in share price

While Oracle Corp has overperformed by 4.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORCL rose by 23.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $345.72 to $118.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.84% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2025, Erste Group Downgraded Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) to Hold. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on October 13, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ORCL. Robert W. Baird also rated ORCL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $365 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 09, 2025. Rothschild & Co Redburn Initiated an Sell rating on September 25, 2025, and assigned a price target of $175. Citigroup September 10, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ORCL, as published in its report on September 10, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from September 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $368 for ORCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Oracle Corp (ORCL)

It’s important to note that ORCL shareholders are currently getting $1.90 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Oracle Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 71.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ORCL is registering an average volume of 26.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.01%, with a loss of -9.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $347.37, showing growth from the present price of $204.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oracle Corp Shares?

A giant in the Software – Infrastructure market, Oracle Corp (ORCL) is based in the USA. When comparing Oracle Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 47.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -2.06%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.