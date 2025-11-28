On Holding AG (ONON) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While On Holding AG has overperformed by 3.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONON fell by -21.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.05 to $34.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.74% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2025, Jefferies Downgraded On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) to Underperform. A report published by Raymond James on July 22, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ONON. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated ONON shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 07, 2025. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for ONON, as published in its report on April 01, 2025. HSBC Securities’s report from March 11, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $58 for ONON shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of On Holding AG’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ONON is recording an average volume of 6.86M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.58%, with a loss of -0.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.08, showing growth from the present price of $43.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ONON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze On Holding AG Shares?

A leading company in the Footwear & Accessories sector, On Holding AG (ONON) is based in the Switzerland. When comparing On Holding AG shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 54.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 314.63%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 31.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.