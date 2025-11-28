MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) shows promising results

While MediaAlpha Inc has overperformed by 2.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAX rose by 12.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.85 to $7.33, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.37% in the last 200 days.

On October 15, 2025, Goldman Downgraded MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE: MAX) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on August 20, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MAX. TD Cowen also Downgraded MAX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 26, 2024. BMO Capital Markets February 26, 2024d the rating to Outperform on February 26, 2024, and set its price target from $9 to $28. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MAX, as published in its report on January 10, 2024. Citigroup’s report from August 04, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $8 for MAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of MediaAlpha Inc (MAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MediaAlpha Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MAX is recording an average volume of 612.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.78%, with a gain of 10.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.93, showing growth from the present price of $12.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MediaAlpha Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.