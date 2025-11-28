LendingClub Corp (LC)’s stock price range in the last year

While LendingClub Corp has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LC rose by 8.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.88 to $7.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.95% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2025, Citizens JMP Upgraded LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) to Mkt Outperform. A report published by JP Morgan on October 23, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for LC. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on June 12, 2025, and assigned a price target of $15. JP Morgan December 02, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LC, as published in its report on December 02, 2024. Maxim Group’s report from October 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $19 for LC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of LendingClub Corp (LC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of LendingClub Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.79M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.92%, with a gain of 10.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.91, showing growth from the present price of $17.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LendingClub Corp Shares?

The USA based company LendingClub Corp (LC) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing LendingClub Corp shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 195.19%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.