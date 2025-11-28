It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

While Blue Owl Capital Inc has overperformed by 2.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OWL fell by -36.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.73 to $13.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.23% in the last 200 days.

On July 28, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on May 20, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for OWL. Barclays also rated OWL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 24, 2025. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on January 23, 2025, and assigned a price target of $30. TD Cowen January 16, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for OWL, as published in its report on January 16, 2025. Goldman’s report from January 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $24.75 for OWL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of OWL’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.85 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.15%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Blue Owl Capital Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OWL is recording an average volume of 13.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.56%, with a gain of 6.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.94, showing growth from the present price of $14.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blue Owl Capital Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Asset Management sector, Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) is based in the USA. When comparing Blue Owl Capital Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 327.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -53.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.17%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.