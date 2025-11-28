Is the Qnity Electronics Inc (NYSE:Q) stock an investment opportunity?

Qnity Electronics Inc (Q)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 2.21% from the previous close with its current price standing at $80.98. Its current price is -23.17% under its 52-week high of $105.40 and 14.86% more than its 52-week low of $70.50. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -23.63% below the high and +10.55% above the low.

How does Qnity Electronics Inc (Q) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.57 in simple terms.

Qnity Electronics Inc (NYSE: Q) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Qnity Electronics Inc (Q). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.04% of shares. A total of 1 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.00% of its stock and 0.00% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Kerr Financial Planning Corp holding total of 143.0 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 11511.0.

An overview of Qnity Electronics Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Qnity Electronics Inc (Q) traded 3,571,802 shares per day, with a moving average of $86.74 and price change of -12.91.