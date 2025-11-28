Is Progyny Inc (PGNY) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Progyny Inc has underperformed by -0.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGNY rose by 54.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.51 to $13.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.86% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) to Overweight. A report published by Leerink Partners on July 08, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for PGNY. JP Morgan also Downgraded PGNY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 02, 2024. Truist November 13, 2024d the rating to Hold on November 13, 2024, and set its price target from $26 to $19. JMP Securities September 19, 2024d its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for PGNY, as published in its report on September 19, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from August 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for PGNY shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.32%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Progyny Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PGNY is registering an average volume of 1.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.29%, with a gain of 5.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.11, showing growth from the present price of $26.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGNY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Progyny Inc Shares?

A giant in the Healthcare Plans market, Progyny Inc (PGNY) is based in the USA. When comparing Progyny Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 42.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 38.34%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.