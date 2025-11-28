Is Olin Corp (OLN) a good investment opportunity?

While Olin Corp has overperformed by 2.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OLN fell by -38.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.76 to $17.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.61% in the last 200 days.

On October 02, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded Olin Corp (NYSE: OLN) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on February 27, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OLN. Piper Sandler also Downgraded OLN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 13, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts February 04, 2025d the rating to Sector Perform on February 04, 2025, and set its price target from $45 to $30. Truist initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for OLN, as published in its report on January 28, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from January 14, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $40 for OLN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Olin Corp (OLN)

The current dividend for OLN investors is set at $0.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.78%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Olin Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.67% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.89, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OLN is recording an average volume of 2.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.20%, with a gain of 10.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.06, showing growth from the present price of $20.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OLN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Olin Corp Shares?

Olin Corp (OLN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Chemicals market. When comparing Olin Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 44.78, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 274.55%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.