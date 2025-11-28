Is Magnite Inc (MGNI) a good investment opportunity?

While Magnite Inc has underperformed by -1.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MGNI fell by -7.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.65 to $8.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.84% in the last 200 days.

On May 12, 2025, Needham Reiterated Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) to Buy. A report published by Needham on December 05, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MGNI. Scotiabank also rated MGNI shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 05, 2024. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on October 29, 2024, and assigned a price target of $13. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MGNI, as published in its report on July 25, 2024. Wolfe Research’s report from July 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $16 for MGNI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Magnite Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MGNI has an average volume of 3.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.05%, with a gain of 8.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.19, showing growth from the present price of $14.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MGNI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Magnite Inc Shares?

Advertising Agencies giant Magnite Inc (MGNI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Magnite Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 38.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 273.22%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.