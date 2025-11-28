Is Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Lantheus Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LNTH fell by -34.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $111.29 to $47.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.67% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2025, Goldman Downgraded Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) to Neutral. A report published by Truist on August 12, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for LNTH. Goldman also rated LNTH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $143 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 18, 2024. Redburn Atlantic Initiated an Buy rating on September 03, 2024, and assigned a price target of $175. JMP Securities resumed its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for LNTH, as published in its report on July 10, 2024. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.39%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Lantheus Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.36M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LNTH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.38%, with a gain of 11.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $79.32, showing growth from the present price of $58.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LNTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lantheus Holdings Inc Shares?

The USA based company Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) is one of the biggest names in Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic. When comparing Lantheus Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -77.13%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.