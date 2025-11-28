Is it possible to buy Bath & Body Works Inc(BBWI) shares at a good price now?

While Bath & Body Works Inc has overperformed by 2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBWI fell by -55.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.87 to $14.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.08% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) to Market Perform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 21, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BBWI. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded BBWI shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 21, 2025. Raymond James November 12, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for BBWI, as published in its report on November 12, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from October 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $26 for BBWI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Telsey Advisory Group also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

With BBWI’s current dividend of $0.80 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.99%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Bath & Body Works Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BBWI has an average volume of 8.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.84%, with a loss of -17.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.96, showing growth from the present price of $17.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBWI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bath & Body Works Inc Shares?

Specialty Retail giant Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Bath & Body Works Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.77%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.