Is GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) a good investment opportunity?

While GDS Holdings Limited ADR has overperformed by 0.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDS rose by 43.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.50 to $16.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.43% in the last 200 days.

On November 06, 2025, Macquarie started tracking GDS Holdings Limited ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) recommending Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on August 12, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for GDS. JP Morgan also Upgraded GDS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $46 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 16, 2025. Jefferies March 18, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GDS, as published in its report on March 18, 2025. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from February 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $37 for GDS shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.51%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.51, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GDS is recording an average volume of 2.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.27%, with a gain of 14.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.18, showing growth from the present price of $34.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GDS Holdings Limited ADR Shares?

GDS Holdings Limited ADR (GDS) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Information Technology Services market. When comparing GDS Holdings Limited ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 59.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 357.68%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.