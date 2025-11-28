Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 2.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IONS rose by 136.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.20 to $23.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 79.80% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) to Overweight. A report published by Goldman on September 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for IONS. BMO Capital Markets also Upgraded IONS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 03, 2025. Barclays July 01, 2025d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for IONS, as published in its report on July 01, 2025. H.C. Wainwright’s report from April 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $45 for IONS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Redburn Atlantic also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.12%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IONS is registering an average volume of 2.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a gain of 11.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $86.40, showing growth from the present price of $82.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IONS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.