Investing in Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

While Laureate Education Inc has overperformed by 1.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LAUR rose by 68.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.42 to $17.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.99% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2025, UBS started tracking Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 26, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LAUR. Jefferies also rated LAUR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 06, 2023. Morgan Stanley August 07, 2023d the rating to Overweight on August 07, 2023, and set its price target from $15 to $17. Morgan Stanley May 08, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for LAUR, as published in its report on May 08, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from June 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $13 for LAUR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.57%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Laureate Education Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.14M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LAUR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.04%, with a gain of 1.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.00, showing growth from the present price of $30.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LAUR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Laureate Education Inc Shares?

The USA based company Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) is one of the biggest names in Education & Training Services. When comparing Laureate Education Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -58.56%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.09%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.