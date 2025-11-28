Investing in Constellium SE (CSTM) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Constellium SE has overperformed by 3.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSTM rose by 61.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.01 to $7.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.90% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Deutsche Bank on February 25, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CSTM. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded CSTM shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 24, 2024. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on January 16, 2024, and assigned a price target of $27. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CSTM, as published in its report on May 08, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from December 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $21 for CSTM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Constellium SE (CSTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Constellium SE’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.54, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CSTM is registering an average volume of 1.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.09%, with a gain of 11.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.25, showing growth from the present price of $16.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Constellium SE Shares?

A giant in the Aluminum market, Constellium SE (CSTM) is based in the France. When comparing Constellium SE shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4102.68%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.