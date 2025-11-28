Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s results reveal risk

While Illumina Inc has overperformed by 0.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ILMN fell by -2.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $153.06 to $68.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.16% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2025, Daiwa Securities Downgraded Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) to Neutral. A report published by Scotiabank on July 11, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for ILMN. Citigroup also reiterated ILMN shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2025. Barclays February 10, 2025d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for ILMN, as published in its report on February 10, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from February 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $140 for ILMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Illumina Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ILMN is recording an average volume of 1.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.48%, with a gain of 8.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $118.89, showing decline from the present price of $129.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ILMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Illumina Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Diagnostics & Research sector, Illumina Inc (ILMN) is based in the USA. When comparing Illumina Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.08, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -77.89%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.