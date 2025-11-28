How to interpret Arcellx Inc (ACLX)’s stock chart patterns

While Arcellx Inc has overperformed by 0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACLX fell by -4.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.39 to $47.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.95% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) recommending Peer Perform. A report published by Stifel on October 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ACLX. Citigroup also rated ACLX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $110 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2025. Redburn Atlantic Initiated an Buy rating on October 08, 2024, and assigned a price target of $109. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ACLX, as published in its report on September 03, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from May 31, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $70 for ACLX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Arcellx Inc (ACLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -80.99%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Arcellx Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ACLX is registering an average volume of 630.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.01%, with a loss of -18.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $114.07, showing growth from the present price of $73.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcellx Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.39% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.