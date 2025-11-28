How should investors view Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA)?

While Ideaya Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDYA rose by 39.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.00 to $13.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 55.30% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2025, Truist started tracking Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on September 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IDYA. Citizens JMP also rated IDYA shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 04, 2025. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on September 04, 2025, and assigned a price target of $40. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IDYA, as published in its report on July 22, 2025. Goldman’s report from July 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $25 for IDYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA)

To gain a thorough understanding of Ideaya Biosciences Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IDYA is recording an average volume of 1.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.29%, with a gain of 8.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.47, showing growth from the present price of $35.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IDYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ideaya Biosciences Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.