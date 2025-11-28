How did EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) fare last session?

While EHang Holdings Ltd ADR has overperformed by 1.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EH fell by -13.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.76 to $13.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.17% in the last 200 days.

On November 25, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on August 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for EH. BofA Securities also rated EH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 14, 2025. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on May 05, 2025, and assigned a price target of $30.40. Deutsche Bank April 14, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EH, as published in its report on April 14, 2025. Daiwa Securities’s report from April 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $30 for EH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. China Renaissance also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.24%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EH is recording 1.47M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.30%, with a loss of -5.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.73, showing growth from the present price of $13.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EHang Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.