How did Cloudflare Inc (NET) fare last session?

While Cloudflare Inc has underperformed by -0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NET rose by 82.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $260.00 to $89.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.19% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) recommending Outperform. A report published by DZ Bank on November 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for NET. Jefferies also rated NET shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $250 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 31, 2025. Mizuho April 16, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for NET, as published in its report on April 16, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from March 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $160 for NET shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cloudflare Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NET is registering an average volume of 2.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.25%, with a gain of 0.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $244.59, showing growth from the present price of $196.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cloudflare Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.