How did American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) fare last session?

While American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc has overperformed by 2.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXL rose by 12.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.03 to $3.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.47% in the last 200 days.

On September 02, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) to Outperform. A report published by Stifel on August 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for AXL. UBS also Upgraded AXL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 14, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Hold rating on March 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $5. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for AXL, as published in its report on September 10, 2024. UBS’s report from February 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $7 for AXL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.03%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.52M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AXL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.28%, with a gain of 5.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.03, showing growth from the present price of $6.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc Shares?

The USA based company American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) is one of the biggest names in Auto Parts. When comparing American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -9.20%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 138.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.