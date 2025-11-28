Have you been able to find a good deal on Robinhood Markets Inc’s shares?

While Robinhood Markets Inc has overperformed by 10.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOOD rose by 244.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $153.86 to $29.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.03% in the last 200 days.

On October 09, 2025, Citizens JMP Reiterated Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) to Mkt Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 01, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for HOOD. Redburn Atlantic also Downgraded HOOD shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 09, 2025. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on May 14, 2025, but set its price target from $58 to $71. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for HOOD, as published in its report on May 01, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from April 08, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $40 for HOOD shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 99.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Robinhood Markets Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HOOD is recording an average volume of 35.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.88%, with a gain of 8.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $155.50, showing growth from the present price of $128.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Robinhood Markets Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Capital Markets sector, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) is based in the USA. When comparing Robinhood Markets Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 53.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 265.76%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.