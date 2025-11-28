Have you been able to find a good deal on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc’s shares?

While MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTSI rose by 29.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $179.38 to $84.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.19% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on October 01, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MTSI. Truist also rated MTSI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2025. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MTSI, as published in its report on April 16, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from January 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $85 for MTSI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.12%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MTSI is recording an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.89%, with a gain of 4.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $183.00, showing growth from the present price of $168.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.