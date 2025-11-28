GTM overperforms with a 0.52 increase in share price

While ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has overperformed by 0.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTM fell by -7.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.63 to $7.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.34% in the last 200 days.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GTM) recommending Underweight. A report published by DA Davidson on August 05, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for GTM. Piper Sandler also Upgraded GTM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 26, 2025. Wells Fargo January 07, 2025d the rating to Equal Weight on January 07, 2025, and set its price target from $14 to $11. Piper Sandler January 06, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for GTM, as published in its report on January 06, 2025. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.51% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GTM is recording 4.26M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.86%, with a gain of 3.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.35, showing growth from the present price of $9.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZoomInfo Technologies Inc Shares?

The Software – Application market is dominated by ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (GTM) based in the USA. When comparing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 82.24%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.