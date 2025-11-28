Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Grab Holdings Limited has overperformed by 1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRAB rose by 12.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.62 to $3.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.39% in the last 200 days.

On September 17, 2025, HSBC Securities Downgraded Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) to Hold. A report published by JP Morgan on February 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for GRAB. HSBC Securities February 04, 2025d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GRAB, as published in its report on February 04, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from January 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $5.10 for GRAB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Grab Holdings Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GRAB is recording 54.84M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.00%, with a gain of 0.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.89, showing growth from the present price of $5.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRAB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grab Holdings Limited Shares?

The Software – Application market is dominated by Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) based in the Singapore. When comparing Grab Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 182.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 44.26%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.18%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.