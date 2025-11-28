Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) stock on the rise: An overview

While Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has overperformed by 0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GT fell by -6.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.03 to $6.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.67% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) recommending Neutral. A report published by HSBC Securities on August 20, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for GT. BNP Paribas Exane also Downgraded GT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2025. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for GT, as published in its report on May 22, 2025. Deutsche Bank’s report from March 31, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $13 for GT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.71%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GT is recording an average volume of 8.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.29%, with a gain of 7.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.47, showing growth from the present price of $8.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.