Experts predict GCI Liberty Inc’s (GLIBK) current quarter earnings growth rate

GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBK)’s stock is trading at $32.84 at the moment marking a fall of -1.50% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -9.75% less than their 52-week high of $36.39, and 21.80% over their 52-week low of $26.96. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.88% below the high and +1.03% above the low.

How does GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBK) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ: GLIBK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 9.95% of shares. A total of 315 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 94.30% of its stock and 104.72% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Barclays Plc holding total of 3.22 shares that make 13.06% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 106.46 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group Inc holds 2.18 shares of GLIBK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.85%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 72.12 million.

An overview of GCI Liberty Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBK) traded 668,592 shares per day, with a moving average of $34.57 and price change of -3.40. With the moving average of $35.66 and a price change of -2.59, about 406,739 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.