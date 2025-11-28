Examining FMC Corp (FMC) stock is warranted

While FMC Corp has overperformed by 3.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FMC fell by -71.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.26 to $12.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.15% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 31, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for FMC. BofA Securities October 14, 2025d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FMC, as published in its report on October 14, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from June 23, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $50 for FMC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of FMC Corp (FMC)

Investors in FMC Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -49.11%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of FMC Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FMC is recording 4.18M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.17%, with a gain of 9.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.09, showing growth from the present price of $13.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FMC Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.