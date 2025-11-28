Etoro Group Ltd (ETOR) requires closer examination

While Etoro Group Ltd has overperformed by 5.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETOR fell by -37.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.96 to $32.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.14% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2025, Susquehanna Upgraded Etoro Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ETOR) to Positive. A report published by Deutsche Bank on November 11, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ETOR. Compass Point also rated ETOR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $66 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 13, 2025. Mizuho Reiterated the rating as Outperform on October 01, 2025, but set its price target from $80 to $65. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ETOR, as published in its report on June 09, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from June 09, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $80 for ETOR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Etoro Group Ltd (ETOR)

One of the most important indicators of Etoro Group Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ETOR is recording 1.17M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.57%, with a gain of 9.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.93, showing growth from the present price of $41.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Etoro Group Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 60.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.