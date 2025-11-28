Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) deserves closer scrutiny

While Energizer Holdings Inc has overperformed by 3.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENR fell by -48.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.51 to $17.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.20% in the last 200 days.

On November 20, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on November 20, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for ENR. Truist also Upgraded ENR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 27, 2024. UBS November 20, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ENR, as published in its report on November 20, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from November 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $38 for ENR shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

It’s important to note that ENR shareholders are currently getting $1.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.36%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Energizer Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 156.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ENR is registering an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.94%, with a loss of -0.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.67, showing growth from the present price of $18.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energizer Holdings Inc Shares?

A giant in the Electrical Equipment & Parts market, Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) is based in the USA. When comparing Energizer Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.98%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.