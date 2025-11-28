Do investors need to be concerned about Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)?

While Darling Ingredients Inc has overperformed by 3.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAR rose by 8.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.28 to $26.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.28% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) recommending Buy. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded DAR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 25, 2025. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Hold on April 25, 2025, but set its price target from $37 to $34. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for DAR, as published in its report on April 04, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from September 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $43 for DAR shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.78%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Darling Ingredients Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DAR is recording an average volume of 2.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.69%, with a gain of 7.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.27, showing growth from the present price of $36.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Darling Ingredients Inc Shares?

Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Packaged Foods market. When comparing Darling Ingredients Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 54.77, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.