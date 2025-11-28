Do investors need to be concerned about Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)?

While Construction Partners Inc has overperformed by 2.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ROAD rose by 22.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $138.90 to $64.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.22% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ: ROAD) to Outperform. A report published by Sidoti on March 28, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ROAD. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded ROAD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 12, 2024. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on August 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $35. Sidoti initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ROAD, as published in its report on June 01, 2022. Raymond James’s report from May 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for ROAD shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.21%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Construction Partners Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ROAD has an average volume of 438.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.47%, with a gain of 4.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $128.00, showing growth from the present price of $108.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ROAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Construction Partners Inc Shares?

Engineering & Construction giant Construction Partners Inc (ROAD) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Construction Partners Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 59.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 81.81%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.