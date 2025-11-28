Disc Medicine Inc (IRON) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Disc Medicine Inc has overperformed by 1.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IRON rose by 47.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $97.11 to $30.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 57.74% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, Stifel started tracking Disc Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on July 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IRON. Morgan Stanley also rated IRON shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $85 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 03, 2025. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on June 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $89. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IRON, as published in its report on February 27, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $85 for IRON shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Disc Medicine Inc (IRON)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Disc Medicine Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 23.45, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IRON is recording an average volume of 482.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.63%, with a gain of 3.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $115.92, showing growth from the present price of $93.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IRON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Disc Medicine Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.