DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DMAC rose by 67.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.20 to $3.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 72.55% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) recommending Overweight. A report published by TD Cowen on October 30, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DMAC. H.C. Wainwright also rated DMAC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 07, 2024. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on April 24, 2024, and assigned a price target of $8. Oppenheimer June 22, 2023d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DMAC, as published in its report on June 22, 2023. Oppenheimer’s report from April 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $27 for DMAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC)

To gain a thorough understanding of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DMAC is recording an average volume of 407.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.83%, with a gain of 24.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DMAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.