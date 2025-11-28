Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has overperformed by 2.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CLF rose by 34.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.70 to $5.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.97% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) to Equal Weight. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 21, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for CLF. Wells Fargo also rated CLF shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 14, 2025. Jefferies May 29, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CLF, as published in its report on May 29, 2025. Goldman’s report from December 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $16 for CLF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Seaport Research Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.61%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CLF is registering an average volume of 27.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.44%, with a gain of 12.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.89, showing decline from the present price of $12.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CLF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.