Cg Oncology Inc (CGON)’s stock price range in the last year

While Cg Oncology Inc has underperformed by -1.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGON rose by 56.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.56 to $14.80, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.84% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2025, Truist started tracking Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on October 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CGON. Piper Sandler also rated CGON shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 19, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on July 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $40. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CGON, as published in its report on May 02, 2025. Scotiabank’s report from April 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $23 for CGON shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cg Oncology Inc (CGON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3774.42%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cg Oncology Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 22.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CGON is recording 1.01M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.93%, with a gain of 5.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.67, showing growth from the present price of $44.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cg Oncology Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.