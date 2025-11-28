Can you still get a good price for Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) Shares at this point?

Within its last year performance, JACK fell by -53.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.45 to $13.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.70% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2025, Northcoast Upgraded Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) to Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on October 28, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for JACK. Barclays also reiterated JACK shares as ‘Equal Weight’, quoting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 22, 2025. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on October 13, 2025, and assigned a price target of $22. Stifel June 20, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for JACK, as published in its report on June 20, 2025. Truist’s report from May 27, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $22 for JACK shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Northcoast also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of JACK’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.61%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Jack In The Box, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JACK is recording an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.41%, with a gain of 35.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.82, showing decline from the present price of $19.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JACK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jack In The Box, Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.