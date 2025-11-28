Can you now get a good deal on Crocs Inc’s shares?

While Crocs Inc has overperformed by 2.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CROX fell by -21.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $122.84 to $73.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.69% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterated Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) to Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on September 22, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt also reiterated CROX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $92 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2025. Barclays August 08, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for CROX, as published in its report on August 08, 2025. Goldman’s report from July 02, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $88 for CROX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Crocs Inc (CROX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Crocs Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CROX is recording an average volume of 1.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.86%, with a gain of 7.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $90.17, showing growth from the present price of $85.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CROX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crocs Inc Shares?

Crocs Inc (CROX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Footwear & Accessories market. When comparing Crocs Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.57%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.44% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.